VIDEO: Man attacks, robs taxi driver in San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a taxi driver in January.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 17 around 1:14 a.m.

Police say the suspect exited a bar and hailed down a taxi cab in the area of 11th Ave. and Geary Blvd.

Police say the man got into the cab and grabbed the taxi driver’s bag. After a brief struggle, the suspect was able to overpower the victim and ran off with his property.

He was last seen running eastbound on Geary Blvd. from 11th Ave.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 20-30 years old, 5’10” in height, approximately 180lbs., last seen wearing a dark hoody sweatshirt and a ball cap.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES