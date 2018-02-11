3 hurt after struck by wind driven debris in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Three people were transported to a San Francisco hospital after being struck by wind-driven debris at a construction site.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the incident happened in the area of 23rd St & San Jose Avenue. 

One elderly person and two others suffered cuts and concussions. One of the victims is a construction worker at the site and the two others were pedestrians.

Strong wind gusts knocked down a chain link fence surrounding the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s