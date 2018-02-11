3 hurt after struck by wind driven debris in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Three people were transported to a San Francisco hospital after being struck by wind-driven debris at a construction site.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the incident happened in the area of 23rd St & San Jose Avenue.

One elderly person and two others suffered cuts and concussions. One of the victims is a construction worker at the site and the two others were pedestrians.

Strong wind gusts knocked down a chain link fence surrounding the area.

Both victims are adults, one of which has been upgraded to life threatening injuries. https://t.co/qfoeO8kiml — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 11, 2018

AVOID AREA OF 23rd and San Jose for wind driven debris which has struck two pedestrians. SFFD and SFPD on scene. TWO patients taken to Hospital NON-LIFE-THREATENING injuries 254pm pic.twitter.com/Py8oUEs9kL — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 11, 2018