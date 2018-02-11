Classic convertible car dragged by Caltrain passenger train in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) — A man got out of his convertible just before a train slammed into it, dragging the classic car and causing it to catch fire Saturday night in Atherton.

Around 8:13 p.m., Menlo Park Firefighters responded to reports that a car was on fire and jammed under a southbound Caltrain passenger train near Watkins Ave. Rail Crossing.

When crews arrived on scene, a white convertible was in flames, entangled under the front grill of the train. No one was inside the car, which was a classic 1950’s era Austin Healey.

Officials say the car stalled at the Fairoaks Rail Crossing. The driver was able to get out before it was struck by the train.

The car was dragged under the front of the train for about a quarter of a mile until the train was able to stop just short of the Watkins Ave. Rail Crossing, according to Menlo Park Fire Dept.

In all, three fire engines, one ladder truck and a Battalion Chief responded with 14 Fire personnel to this incident.

“After extinguishing the vehicle fire, Menlo Park Firefighters were able to free what was left of the classic car by 10:26 p.m. using the jaws of life and other extrication equipment to free the twisted metal and debris from under the much larger locomotive,” Menlo Park FD said.

Over 300 passengers were safely transferred to another train while Menlo Park Firefighters extracted the car from underneath.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Schapelhouman said “this is the second vehicle that has been struck at this intersection in the last four years and then caught fire. The last time this occurred in December of 2014, a driver following his navigation system on a dark and rainy night turned onto the tracks and the vehicle became stuck. Fortunately, in both of these cases, the drivers were able to escape from their vehicles before being struck by a Southbound Passenger Train”.