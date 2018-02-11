Police: High-speed chase from Cupertino to San Francisco leads to 3 arrests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people are in custody after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Cupertino to San Francisco.

Around 9:30 a.m. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of three people breaking into cars on Vallco Pkwy.

Officers found people inside of a car who matched the descriptions from the reports, police said.

The officers followed the car onto Highway 280 and continued on to northbound Highway 101.

At this point in the chase, San Francisco CHP officers took over for the Santa Clara County deputies.

The suspects exited at Candlestick, then drove around San Francisco’s Bay View District and Delores Park.

Police say after the suspects hit one or two cars, the chase finally ended at Webster and Grove streets.

All three suspects tried to runaway on foot, but were detained by CHP officers.

None of the suspects have been identified, but officers believe at least one of them is a minor.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation and the charging of the suspects.

No further information is available at this time.

