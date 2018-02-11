Reports say 49ers Reuben Foster arrested for domestic violence

Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Sunday morning and being held in Santa Clara County Jail.

According to the County of Santa Clara, Foster,23, is being held on $75000 bail.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Foster was booked on charges relating to domestic violence.

The 49ers issued a statement on his arrest:

The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information.

He was previously arrested on Jan. 13 in Alabama and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

