String of crimes leads Oakland police on high-speed chase through Antioch

OAKLAND (KRON)– Police arrested a suspect who allegedly committed a series of crimes and led officers on a chase from Oakland to Antioch.

According to the Oakland Police Department, officers were in pursuit of a carjacking vehicle.

Police said once the vehicle came to rest, the driver wasn’t compliant with their requests to surrender. They wee forced used to less-lethal rounds to take the suspect into custody.

