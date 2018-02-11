String of crimes leads Oakland police on high-speed chase through Antioch

OAKLAND (KRON)– Police arrested a suspect who allegedly committed a series of crimes and led officers on a chase from Oakland to Antioch.
According to the Oakland Police Department, officers were in pursuit of a carjacking vehicle.
Police said once the vehicle came to rest, the driver wasn’t compliant with their requests to surrender. They wee forced used to less-lethal rounds to take the suspect into custody.
