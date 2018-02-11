Vallejo residents alarmed after reservoir sediment causes brown water

VALLEJO (KRON)–Nearly a thousand families in Vallejo dealt with brown water coming from their toilets and faucets on Sunday.
KRON4’s Ali Reid said there was a hiccup at the Swanzy Reservoir, which caused sediment to get into the water lines and push into a part of the system.
The discolored liquid had small debris particles floating around, and the city advised resident to eliminate water usage as much as possible.
The reservoir’s sensor gave a false read, sucking sediment from the bottom and into the system.
Crews worked through Sunday pumping clean water and flushing the impacted area.
