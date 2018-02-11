Vallejo residents alarmed after reservoir sediment causes brown water

By Published:


VALLEJO (KRON)–Nearly a thousand families in Vallejo dealt with brown water coming from their toilets and faucets on Sunday.

KRON4’s Ali Reid said there was a hiccup at the Swanzy Reservoir, which caused sediment to get into the water lines and push into a part of the system.

The discolored liquid had small debris particles floating around, and the city advised resident to eliminate water usage as much as possible.

The reservoir’s sensor gave a false read, sucking sediment from the bottom and into the system.

Crews worked through Sunday pumping clean water and flushing the impacted area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s