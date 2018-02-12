2 Fremont brothers arrested in housing fraud scheme

FREMONT (KRON) — Police have arrested two brothers they say cost East Bay landlords up to $120,000 in housing rental schemes.

Thirty-year-old Mohammed Gadir, and his 42-year old brother Habibullah, targeted up to five property owners in Fremont, police say.

They say the brothers submitted false documents and names to rent properties and used invalid checks to pay rent.

And then, police say they stayed at the properties for months before being evicted.

The brothers have been arrested on suspicion of several felonies.

They’ve posted bail and criminal cases are pending.

Here is the full statement from police:

In the arbitrary Bay Area rental market, scams are very common and affect landlords and tenants alike. Fremont Police recently investigated a case of serial renters who defrauded numerous landlords resulting in a significant financial loss to them and damage to their properties.

This information is being released to help potential landlords recognize and prevent similar fraud. Additional tips for landlords and renters is attached.

In April, 2017, Fremont Police received information from a Fremont landlord involving an ongoing fraudulent home rental scheme conducted by two brothers dating back to 2015. At least five (5) property owners fell victim to these serial renters, suffered a significant financial loss and damage to their homes as a result.

The investigation revealed Mohammed QADIR (30) and his brother, Habibullah QADIR (42), engaged in intentional fraudulent and deceptive practices to obtain at least five residential property leases in Fremont. Once the properties were rented to them, they failed to pay rent and forced the landlords to evict them while they remained in the properties rent-free, for months at a time.

In summary, Mohammed QADIR, acting alone or collaborating with Habibullah QADIR, sought to obtain leases for single-family houses in high-end neighborhoods in Fremont. With each landlord, Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR submitted false or counterfeited documentation regarding their true identities, employment, and financial status in order to be granted each rental.

For example, they provided names, Social Security numbers, California identification card numbers or other information that was false or belonged to other people not involved in the rentals; altered their own ID’s to provide false names; and created false bank statements, paychecks, and credit reports to represent an affluent financial status they did not really have.

Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR used variations of their own names during the fraud, making it difficult for the landlords to find their true information. Some of the aka’s used were Marc Mohammed, Mohammed Said, Sami Habib, and Habib Said. Other fraudulent names included in the fraud incidents include Amin or Aminullah Said, and Parwin Said.

Once accepted as tenants, Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR provided the landlords personal or business checks to pay for rent and security deposits. In each instance, the checks were returned for insufficient funds or for accounts that had already been closed. In the meantime, Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR moved into each residence, usually with their elderly parents.

Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR strung the landlords along with false promises to pay outstanding rental payments, often for months at a time. In each instance, the landlords had to go through the time consuming, labor-intensive and costly civil process to formally evict Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR, and their families from the residences.

In each rental, Mohammed QADIR, Habibullah QADIR and family fled the residence just before they were physically removed by authorities, sometimes taking with them large appliances or other items that belonged to the landlords, and often leaving the properties trashed. Each victim landlord reported they were unable to rent their properties until significant repairs and cleanings were completed.

As a result of the intentional actions of Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR, each landlord suffered significant financial loss, accumulating to over $120,000.

In January, 2018, the Alameda County District Attorney’s office filed criminal complaints and issued arrest warrants for Mohammed QADIR and Habibullah QADIR in this matter. This included nearly thirty (30) felony charges against Mohammed QADIR, and about fifteen (15) felony charges against Habibullah QADIR. The charges were nearly all related to identity theft, fraud and financial crimes. Both subjects bailed out and are not currently in custody. The current criminal cases against Mohammed QADIR and Habibullah QADIR are progressing through the courts at this time.

Records show Habibullah QADIR and Mohammed QADIR are business owners/partners of a local tech company, and also produce a popular annual cultural festival in the Bay Area. Their previous criminal history includes a conviction for Habibullah QADIR for operating a food truck without a license, for which he is currently on probation.

If you have information about Mohammed QADIR and/or Habibullah QADIR regarding fraud or other crimes, please contact the Fremont Police Department General Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900 or email Detective Boyd directly at Aboyd@fremont.gov. We will also accept non-urgent anonymous tips. Text TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777.