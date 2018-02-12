Canada’s Kingsbury storms to gold in men’s moguls

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury stormed his way to gold in men’s moguls, filling the one hole in his resume with a dynamic performance in the final round on Monday night.

Kingsbury, a six-time world champion and silver medalist in Sochi four years ago, posted a score of 86.63, the best of any in the three elimination rounds. His victory gives Canada its third straight Olympic gold in the event.

A rare wobble in the 2014 Olympic finals cost Kingsbury the top spot on the podium. There were no mistakes this time. Kingsbury celebrated with a fist pump following his electric winning run at a frigid Phoenix Snow Park.

Matt Graham of Australia took silver, with Daichi Hara of Japan earning bronze. Canada’s Marc-Antoine Gagnon finished fourth and American Casey Andringa made a surprise run to the finals before winding up fifth.

