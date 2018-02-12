FREMONT (KRON) — An East Bay state employee, who worked with deaf kids in Fremont, has been arrested for child molestation, police said.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were called to investigate sexual misconduct by a California Department of Education employee, who was working as a counselor at the California School for the Deaf in Fremont.

Officers arrested 56-year-old Ricardo Tafolla Rose, of Fremont, for child molestation and criminal threats, the CHP said.

Rose has been working for the state since 1989. He is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

If you have any more information, you can call the CHP at 1-800-835-5247.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES