Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46

WKRN Published:
Daryle Singletary
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2013 file photo, Daryle Singletary performs at a tribute to George Jones in Nashville, Tenn. Singletary, who sang songs like "I Let Her Lie" and "Too Much Fun," died Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at his home in Lebanon, Tenn. He was 46. The cause of death is pending. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music singer Daryle Singletary died at his Nashville home at the age of 46.

Singletary, a native of Cairo, Georgia, died suddenly and unexpectedly Monday morning.

He entered the top 40 of the Hot Country Songs charts five times, reaching number two with “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love”, and number four with “Too Much Fun.”

Singletary actively toured throughout the United States, playing his first show of 2018 on Friday.

“We’ve been very fortunate to stay on the road, year in, year out,” Singlteary told the Grand Ole Opry. “I continue to work and continue to build a fan base. There are still people out there who want to hear traditional country music. I’ve been fortunate to be able to always keep it real and not have to compromise. I can’t ask for nothin’ better, I don’t guess.”

“I believe all of it is still a dream. I have been very fortunate to do [country music] for a living. It is a dream in itself.”

No additional information was immediately released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s