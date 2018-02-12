VIDEO: Detroit standoff ends; gunman, 3 women dead, officers hurt

By Published: Updated:
Detroit police officers are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Detroit. Detroit police say they’re seeking a gunman after two women were fatally shot and an officer was wounded while responding to the shooting on Sunday. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Video courtesy of CNN

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 14-hour standoff with an armed man in Detroit has ended following the deaths of three women, the suspected shooter and the wounding of three officers who came under fire at the scene.

Detroit police say the standoff began Sunday night after two women were fatally shot during an apparent argument. Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said his officers used a robot Monday to enter a home and confirm the gunman and a third female victim were dead from gunshot wounds.

Detroit Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams says officers came under fire at the scene late Sunday. Three officers were wounded — two from the Detroit Police Department and an off-duty officer from the Detroit Public Schools Police Department. Police say the wounds to all three weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Detroit police officers are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 in Detroit. Two women were fatally shot and a police officer and another person wounded. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP) (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s