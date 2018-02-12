Former A’s pitcher busted as alleged drug kingpin

PEORIA, AZ - MARCH 04: Starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza #25 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the San Diego Padres during the MLB spring training game at Peoria Stadium on March 4, 2007 in Peoria, Arizona. The A's defeated the Padres 4-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego on drug charges after he was caught with 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine and heroin, KGTV reports.

Yahoo Sports MLB Writer Jeff Passan reported the 46-year-old Loaiza was taken into custody Feb. 9 and is being held on $200,000 bail.

Per Passan, the two-time All-Star is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell and is scheduled to be arraigned in a San Diego courtroom on Wednesday.

Loaiza, who last pitched in the majors in 2008, made over $40 million in his 13-year career.

He played for eight teams, including the Oakland Athletics in 2006 and part of 2007.

