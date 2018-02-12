WARNING, THE IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING FOR SOME USERS

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose man is recovering from serious burns after he says a vape pen exploded in his pocket.

Michael Moreno was driving his van, three of his young kids were in the back, and suddenly, he heard what sounded like an explosion.

“I heard a loud pop, sounded almost like a firework, and then immediately, I seen a flame just shoot up from my pants,” Moreno said.

The only thing he had in his pocket was a vape pen.

“There was cars around me, so I just put the car on park, opened the door, and hopped out, started taking my clothes off,” Moreno said.

His biggest worry was getting his kids to safety.

Then, he turned to his injuries.

“Adrenaline rush,” Moreno said. “I don’t even know how hurt I was until I tried to take my belt off from my pants and my hand; the skin was just gone. It was bleeding.”

They were taken shortly after the accident.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you, especially the one I bought,” Moreno said. “I paid a good amount of money for, so you think it’s probably safer.”

Moreno has been vaping for about a year.

He paid $140 for his vape, but now, he says he will never use it again.

And he hopes others will do the same.

KRON4 reached out to the company that made the pen but has yet to hear back.

