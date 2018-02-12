HIDDEN HISTORY: Star pitcher’s story retold

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

INDIANAPOLIS (KRON) — They say baseball is the Great American Pastime.

Rich in history, it crosses many racial lines–although it began as a segregated sport.

African-Americans created their own leagues.

In the Bay Area, for example, there was the Berkeley Negro League and the Oakland Pierce Giants.

The story of black players has been hidden over time, but one star player in Indianapolis is back in the spotlight.

