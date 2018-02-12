Livermore roadway closed for police investigation

DUBLIN (KRON) — Several roads in Livermore are closed Monday morning for a police investigation, according to California Highway Patrol Dublin.

At 4:05 a.m. Dublin CHP reported on Twitter that Corral Hollow at westbound 580 is closed, and commuters cannot get onto Tesla Rd.

Tesla Rd. is also shut down for the investigation, CHP said.

A CHP report shows there is a crime scene in the area.

Officers did not release further details about the incident.

However, a CHP traffic report shows a Sig-Alert was issued due to a car crash in the area.

Westbound commuters are advised to plan ahead for traffic.

CHP does not have an estimation for when the roads will reopen.

