INTERVIEW: San Jose police release domestic violence PSA

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new domestic violence PSA has been put out by the San Jose Police Department in conjunction with the YWCA targeting the culture of male silence towards violence against women.

It says only men can stop violence by men against women.

The CEO of the YWCA Silicon Valley Tanis Crosby joins KRON4 to talk about this issue.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES