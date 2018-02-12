MODESTO (KRON) — Investigators say the woman who was brutally stabbed left for dead on a rural road near Livermore gave them crucial information before she died that led them to make arrests in her murder.

A 19-year-old woman from Tracy was found early Monday morning crawling along Tesla Road suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Before she died, the woman was able to give authorities a name that led them to arrest a woman and man, both 19, at a Modesto home in the 1000 block of Nadine.

“The last thing, that we believe, she was able to do was point us into the direction to the people that killed her,” Kelly said.

Alameda county sheriff's deputies at Modesto home in 1000 block of Nadine. Investigators say 19-year-old woman and man were arrested today. They were suspected of killing a 19-year-old woman in Livermore on Tesla Road. pic.twitter.com/pG0Uh9htI1 — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) February 12, 2018

Investigators say victim was able to identify her attackers before she died. Again, 19-yr-old woman and man detained in Modesto on Nadine Avenue. pic.twitter.com/7bRMsRz318 — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) February 12, 2018

Investigators are calling this a “gruesome” and “gory” situation.

After being stabbed several times, she was dumped out of a car and left for dead, police said.

She had the strength to cling to life, crawling along the road until a passerby spotted her and called the police.

A blood trail shows she pulled herself at least 100 yards, about the length of a football field.

When first responders arrived, they quickly decided the best option for her survival was to have her emergency air-lifted to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital around 4:30 a.m.

Her identity is not being released out of respect for the family, who has just learned of her death themselves.

Breaking News: 2 SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY IN CONNECTION TO WOMAN STABBED AND DUMPED FOR DEAD ON TELSA RD IN LIVERMORE @kron4news pic.twitter.com/XyX1SWgFlK — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) February 12, 2018

Breaking-gruesome crime on Tesla road between Livermore and Tracy. Details we are hearing are gory @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BGDldem9XY — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 12, 2018

Breaking-Area is so remote & dark. No cell or internet. Hearing gory details. Tesla road. Livermore @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0QItqun3UQ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 12, 2018

