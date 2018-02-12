Olympic swimmer who alleges abuse: Ex-coach ‘stole so much’

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach “stole so much” from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.
Kukors told The Associated Press in an emotional interview that she can’t get that time back but can speak out so others recognize signs of abuse.
The 28-year-old world champion swimmer says it’s freeing to talk about the allegations.
Sean Hutchison has denied abusing Kukors. He has said they were in a consensual relationship after the 2012 Olympics, when she was 23.
An email to Hutchison’s attorney Monday wasn’t immediately returned.
Kukors said someone who began forming a relationship with her when she was 13 couldn’t possibly say it was consensual.
She declined to say what USA Swimming officials should’ve done differently.
