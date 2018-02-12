People Behaving Badly: You must stop for passengers

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s a problem in San Francisco–people being hit all while getting off a light rail vehicle or a cable car.
So now, Muni has added something new to the light rail vehicles in hopes of getting the attention of drivers.
But is it working?
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- ARMED SUSPECTS AT-LARGE AFTER FREMONT HOME INVASION
- ARRESTS MADE IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH NEAR UNION SQUARE
- SAN RAFAEL MAN GOES MISSING DAY HE WAS TO VISIT FIANCÉ
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE