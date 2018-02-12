Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Is the stock market safe to get back in now?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom talk about the stock market, President Trump’s infrastructure plan, and Disneyland.

Markets jump as stocks bounce back from their worst week in two years. The Dow rose 350 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained more than 1 percent.

President Donald Trump is unveiling his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 trillion proposal that fulfills a number of his campaign goals. But it relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much of the funding.

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California are increasing.

