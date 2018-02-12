MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

HEBEI, China (KRON/CNN) — Incredible video out of China shows a truck bursting into flames.

The expressway was shut down for hours after an overturned truck sparked an enormous explosion.

KRON4 is told the truck was loaded with liquefied natural gas.

After it crashed, it burst into flames.

The fireball spread so fast that nearby trees lining the roadway also caught on fire.

It appears the gas leaking from the truck was ignited by nearby cars, sending a fireball down the highway.

Two people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with serious burns, while passengers in the cars were able to flee their vehicles in time.

