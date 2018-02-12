SHOCKING VIDEO: Truck loaded with liquefied natural gas bursts into flames after overturning in China

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

HEBEI, China (KRON/CNN) — Incredible video out of China shows a truck bursting into flames.

The expressway was shut down for hours after an overturned truck sparked an enormous explosion.

KRON4 is told the truck was loaded with liquefied natural gas.

After it crashed, it burst into flames.

The fireball spread so fast that nearby trees lining the roadway also caught on fire.

It appears the gas leaking from the truck was ignited by nearby cars, sending a fireball down the highway.

Two people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with serious burns, while passengers in the cars were able to flee their vehicles in time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s