MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
HEBEI, China (KRON/CNN) — Incredible video out of China shows a truck bursting into flames.
The expressway was shut down for hours after an overturned truck sparked an enormous explosion.
KRON4 is told the truck was loaded with liquefied natural gas.
After it crashed, it burst into flames.
The fireball spread so fast that nearby trees lining the roadway also caught on fire.
It appears the gas leaking from the truck was ignited by nearby cars, sending a fireball down the highway.
Two people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with serious burns, while passengers in the cars were able to flee their vehicles in time.
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- ARMED SUSPECTS AT-LARGE AFTER FREMONT HOME INVASION
- ARRESTS MADE IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH NEAR UNION SQUARE
- SAN RAFAEL MAN GOES MISSING DAY HE WAS TO VISIT FIANCÉ
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE