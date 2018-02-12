MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities in San Francisco say three pedestrians were injured, one critically, after they were struck by a chain-link fence toppled by wind-driven construction debris.
A man and a woman were hit Sunday while walking near the fence at a construction site in the city’s Mission neighborhood.
Officials say paramedics took the man to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters say the woman had a minor injury.
Winds were gusting up to 30 mph throughout San Francisco on Sunday when a gust of wind pushed a large pile of debris into the fence, which blew over and into the pedestrians.
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- ARMED SUSPECTS AT-LARGE AFTER FREMONT HOME INVASION
- ARRESTS MADE IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH NEAR UNION SQUARE
- SAN RAFAEL MAN GOES MISSING DAY HE WAS TO VISIT FIANCÉ
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE