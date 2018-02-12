MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
LOS GATOS (KRON) — In the midst of the “Me Too” movement across America, another 49ers player is facing allegations of domestic abuse.
Reuben Foster got arrested and then bailed out of jail on Sunday, and the 49ers are figuring out what to do now.
The arrested happened on a Los Gatos street.
And this isn’t the first time Foster has been in police custody.
Last month, he was also arrested and charged with marijuana possession in Alabama.
But the accusations against him in Los Gatos are much more serious.
Spencer Blake explains.
Watch the above video to see Spencer’s full report.
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- ARMED SUSPECTS AT-LARGE AFTER FREMONT HOME INVASION
- ARRESTS MADE IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH NEAR UNION SQUARE
- SAN RAFAEL MAN GOES MISSING DAY HE WAS TO VISIT FIANCÉ
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE