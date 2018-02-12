MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

LOS GATOS (KRON) — In the midst of the “Me Too” movement across America, another 49ers player is facing allegations of domestic abuse.

Reuben Foster got arrested and then bailed out of jail on Sunday, and the 49ers are figuring out what to do now.

The arrested happened on a Los Gatos street.

And this isn’t the first time Foster has been in police custody.

Last month, he was also arrested and charged with marijuana possession in Alabama.

But the accusations against him in Los Gatos are much more serious.

Spencer Blake explains.

Watch the above video to see Spencer’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES