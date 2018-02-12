VIDEO: San Francisco’s Chinatown prepares for Chinese New Year

Ali Reid Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Chinese New Year is fast approaching, and there have already been a number of celebrations in preparation for the big festivities.

KRON4’s Ali Reid visited San Francisco’s Chinatown to see how folks are preparing.

Watch the above video to see Ali’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s