VIDEO: San Mateo school to reopen after flooding

SAN MATEO (KRON) — St. Matthew’s school in San Mateo will be ready for students Monday morning after last week’s massive flooding.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the school this morning, where she says students will return in just a matter of hours.

On Thursday a water main broke leading to traffic congestion, flooding and the closure of the school.

Firefighters responded to a report of a broken water main near El Camino Real and Notre Dame Avenue around 6:40 a.m. on February 8.

The 24-inch water transmission is owned by the California Water Service. The utility that owns and manages the piping of the nearly new gym says it needs it’s flooring replaced.

The gym will be out of commission for another two months.

