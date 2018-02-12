VIDEO: Shooting near East Bay Amtrak station leaves man in critical condition

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting near an Amtrak station in Emeryville Sunday night.

It happened just before 9:15 last night on 59th St. near Horton St.

The man shot was hospitalized with serious injuries.

His identity was not released.

Police say the gunman ran off and is still on the loose.

They do not have a description of the shooter.

