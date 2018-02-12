Wife sentenced for deadly Valentine’s Day shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan woman charged in the Valentine’s Day shooting death of her husband is heading to prison.

A judge Monday sentenced Janel Boer to between 17 years and 19 years in prison in connection to the death of 35-year-old Gregory Boer.

The decision came almost one year to the day Gregory Boer was shot and killed in the 9400 block of S. 36th Street in Climax Township. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Janel Boer was arrested on Feb. 27, 2017. She will get 348 days credit toward her sentence for time already served.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES