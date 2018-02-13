SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ten students are being treated for an unknown substance, possibly illicit drugs, Tuesday at James Lick Middle School in San Francisco.

A city red alert has been activated, which allocates all ambulances to this location, according to San Francisco Fire officials.

Crews are treating ten victims and have assessed other students in the school.

San Francisco Fire says they are confident they have isolated it to the ten.

Four students were transported to hospitals and six students are still on scene.

