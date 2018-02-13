Rescue underway for 7 stranded climbers on Mt. Hood in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews are responding to help a person who fell at the Hogsback area on Mt. Hood on Tuesday morning.

7 other people are reportedly stranded. The person reportedly fell at least 700 feet near the main chutes of the upper crater. Their condition is unknown.

Conditions on the mountain vary but the past few days have been sunny, which means ice and snow are melting. It’s unclear if current conditions played a role in the fall.

Crews from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue are responding.

Check back for updates

BREAKING: Search & Rescue op underway for fallen climber, possible additional stranded climbers on Mt. Hood. Details to come. NOTE TO MEDIA: PIO Sgt. Brian Jensen is en route to Mt. Hood now. Media staging area is in @timberlinelodge parking lot. pic.twitter.com/npRRkmMYfG — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 13, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES