Burglars break into South Carolina home, cook chicken wings

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say burglars in South Carolina broke into a house where they cooked chicken wings and drank RC Cola.

The Rock Hill Herald cites a police report that says the 77-year-old victim said he came home Saturday to find the house and a vehicle ransacked. The report says the suspects left a pan of cooked chicken wings on the stove top, and stole food and a car battery.

A neighbor told police that someone had tried to enter his house the previous night.

No arrests have been made.

