MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SPRUCE CREEK, Florida (KRON/CNN) — Parents at one Florida school are outraged after video of a deputy slamming a 16-year-old was posted online.

The confrontation happened on Friday in the town of Spruce Creek.

according to the incident report, the deputy touched the student on the shoulder to direct him away from the crowd.

That’s what the student allegedly turned toward the deputy and balled up his fist.

The deputy then slammed the student to the ground and handcuffed him.

Parents say the deputy overreacted.

The sheriff’s office said there is body camera video of the incident but it’s not being released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES