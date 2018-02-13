Engine failure forces SF flight to make emergency landing

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

HONOLULU (KRON) — A United Airlines flight from San Francisco was forced to land in Honolulu due to a mechanical issue regarding the plane’s engine.

United flight 1175 left San Francisco at around 9:28 a.m. and was traveling to Honolulu when they had to call for an emergency landing.

The flight landed safely and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate.

Further details were not made immediately made available.

Here is the full statement from the FAA:

United flight 1175, a Boeing 777 from San Francisco to Honolulu, declared an emergency due to a vibration in the right engine. The plane landed on Runway 8R without incident around 12:40 p.m. local time. The FAA will investigate.

