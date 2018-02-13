Interview: Good samaritan talks about finding Livermore stabbing victim

(KRON) A 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta from Tracy woman found with fatal stab wounds Monday morning on a rural Livermore road in eastern Alameda County has been identified by sheriff’s deputies as Lizette Andrea Cuesta.

A motorist found Cuesta with multiple stab wounds on Tesla Road just after 2 a.m.

Cuesta was airlifted to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley and was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators believe Cuesta was killed with malice aforethought, dumped from a vehicle and left for dead. She crawled on her stomach 100 yards or more before being found.

Two suspects, a 19 year-old man and a 25 year-old woman, were arrested in Modesto after Cuesta made a “very compelling dying declaration” about who stabbed her, Kelly said.

The suspects are identified as Daniel Gross, 19, of Modesto, and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo, who are both in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The suspects arrested for the murder of Lizette Cuesta are identified as:

-Daniel Gross, Age 19, Modesto, CA

-Melissa Leonardo, Age 25, Modesto, CA

Both suspects are in custody at Santa Rita Jail. pic.twitter.com/FWGsygJgR3 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 13, 2018

MUG SHOTS: SUSPECTS IN LIVERMORE DEADLY STABBING

VIDEO: THE LAST WORDS OF TEENAGER STABBED TO DEATH IN LIVERMORE

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES