INTERVIEW: Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to get third eastbound traffic lane in April

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We are about to see the completion of some big changes for the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge where drivers are often frustrated with back-ups.

In April, the bridge shoulder in the eastbound direction will become a third traffic lane for peak traffic.

As for the upper deck headed into Marin, the westbound direction gets a lane for pedestrians and bicyclists.

What about cars? That’s still being debated.

Supervisor Damon Connolly, who also sits on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, joins KRON4 to talk about this project.

A lot of people say these changes will solve only “half” the problems.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s