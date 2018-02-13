MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We are about to see the completion of some big changes for the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge where drivers are often frustrated with back-ups.
In April, the bridge shoulder in the eastbound direction will become a third traffic lane for peak traffic.
As for the upper deck headed into Marin, the westbound direction gets a lane for pedestrians and bicyclists.
What about cars? That’s still being debated.
Supervisor Damon Connolly, who also sits on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, joins KRON4 to talk about this project.
A lot of people say these changes will solve only “half” the problems.
Watch the above video to see the full interview.
