KRON4 Heroes: Mountain View police officers help the homeless

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — The City of Mountain View is addressing its homeless issue head-on.

The police department there has created a specialized unit, tasked with outreach, and at times, enforcement.

Formed in July, two officers who have been friends for years now work the beat together.

They say despite the obvious challenges, they love what they’re doing.

Grant Lodes explains.

Watch the above video to see Grant’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s