Police activity at San Leandro Station causes BART delays

FREMONT (KRON) — There are major delays on BART’s Fremont line Tuesday due to police activity at the San Leandro Station.

The San Leandro BART Station is currently closed, according to officials.

Further details were not immediately available.

