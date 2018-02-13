Police activity at San Leandro Station causes BART delays

FREMONT (KRON) — There are major delays on BART’s Fremont line Tuesday due to police activity at the San Leandro Station.
The San Leandro BART Station is currently closed, according to officials.
Further details were not immediately available.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
- TEEN DYING WORDS LEAD DEPUTIES TO HER SUSPECTED KILLERS
- COUNSELOR WHO WORKED WITH DEAF KIDS ACCUSED OF MOLESTATION
- BOY CRAWLS A QUARTER OF A MILE HOME AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- SUSPECTED POACHER MAULED TO DEATH, EATEN BY LIONS
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE