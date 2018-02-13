Mountain lion spotted on San Mateo County trail

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted in San Mateo County on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. near Crystal Springs reservoir.

The mountain lion was spotted about a mile and a half north of the Sawyer Camp trail entrance on Skyline Boulevard.

It didn’t seem aggressive, but officials were warning people to be alert while walking the trail.

