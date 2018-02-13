PG&E warns metallic balloons could cause power outages during Valentine’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is warning that unsecured metallic balloons can fly into power lines, causing dangerous outages.
They’re bringing it up now since a lot of the balloons are presented on Valentine’s Day.
Earlier this month, metallic balloons caused a power outage in San Jose, which affected nearly 3,600 residents.
🌹 Roses are red, 💙 violets are blue,
secure a weight to your metallic balloon 🎈,
and we’ll be over the moon! 🌙https://t.co/Tn07A3nwdi#BeMyValentine pic.twitter.com/YOqUnY9SZq
— PG&E (@PGE4Me) February 14, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN BRUTAL LIVERMORE STABBING DEATH
- GOOD SAMARITAN TALKS ABOUT FINDING LIVERMORE STABBING VICTIM
- 10 STUDENTS ILL FROM UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE AT SF MIDDLE SCHOOL
- ENGINE FAILURE FORCES SF FLIGHT TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE