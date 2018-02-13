PG&E warns metallic balloons could cause power outages during Valentine’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is warning that unsecured metallic balloons can fly into power lines, causing dangerous outages.

They’re bringing it up now since a lot of the balloons are presented on Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this month, metallic balloons caused a power outage in San Jose, which affected nearly 3,600 residents.

🌹 Roses are red, 💙 violets are blue,

secure a weight to your metallic balloon 🎈,

and we’ll be over the moon! 🌙https://t.co/Tn07A3nwdi#BeMyValentine pic.twitter.com/YOqUnY9SZq — PG&E (@PGE4Me) February 14, 2018

