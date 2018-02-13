PG&E warns metallic balloons could cause power outages during Valentine’s Day

By and Published:
(PG&E/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is warning that unsecured metallic balloons can fly into power lines, causing dangerous outages.

They’re bringing it up now since a lot of the balloons are presented on Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this month, metallic balloons caused a power outage in San Jose, which affected nearly 3,600 residents.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s