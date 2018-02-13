PHOTOS: Danville police looking for Wells Fargo bank robber

DANVILLE (KRON) — Police in the East Bay are looking for a man they say robbed a bank.

It happened at a Wells Fargo Bank in Danville off Camino Tassajara on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money and left with some cash.

He was last seen running through the Tassajara Crossings Safeway parking lot.

Here is the full statement from police:

Danville Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the Tuesday afternoon robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank, in the 3000 block of Camino Tassajara. Police Chief Allan Shields said that at approximately 2:20 p.m. on February 13, 2018, a suspect entered the bank, presented the teller a note demanding money, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as an African-American male, mid-to-late 20s, with a medium to skinny build and a facial deformity around one eye. Suspect was wearing blue jeans, black and white flannel shirt and a black beanie. He was last seen running through the Tassajara Crossings Safeway parking lot. A photo of the suspect is attached Any person with information on the suspect or this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Ron Hoekwater at (925) 314-3700.

