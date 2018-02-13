Police identify suspects in brutal Livermore stabbing death

LIVERMORE (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two suspects arrested in connection to the brutal stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman near Livermore.

The suspects arrested for the murder of Lizette Cuesta are identified as Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25, both from Modesto.

Both suspects are in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

Investigators say Cross and Leonardo are in a relationship, but they have not yet released any sort of motive.

The two suspects and the victim all knew each other.

Deputies arrested the couple in their Modesto home located in the 1000 block of Nadine.

The two are accused of stabbing the 19-year-old several times and dumping her body on Tesla Rd. near Livermore, leaving her for dead.

Officials say a blood trail shows the woman crawled about 100 yards before someone drove by and called police.

A motorist who found Cuesta says he prayed with her and kept her awake and talking until help arrived.

First responders requested an emergency helicopter and the woman was air-lifted to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley, where she was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Before she died, investigators say she gave them crucial information that led them to make arrests in her murder.

“The last thing, that we believe, she was able to do was point us into the direction to the people that killed her,” Kelly said.

