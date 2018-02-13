Snapchat faces backlash after app redesign

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — Over 800,000 people have now signed a petition on change.org to convince Snapchat to revert its recent redesign.

Snapchat, which is popular with teens and millennials, previously featured content from friends, publishers, and celebrities on one page.

Now, there’s a designated page for publishers and a page for friends.

Snapchat is getting criticism that the new interface is difficult to navigate.

A Snapchat spokesperson said, “updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in.”

