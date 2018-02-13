Southern California boy on life support, mother’s boyfriend arrested

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son was found with life-threatening injuries.

The San Bernardino Sun reported Monday that the child was airlifted to a hospital, where he is in serious condition. Officials did not describe the nature of the injuries.

The sheriff’s department says investigators working with forensic pediatricians determined that Arthur Thomas Davies of Yucca Valley was responsible for the boy’s injuries. The 34-year-old was arrested Sunday with bail set at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Detectives say Davies is not the boy’s father. He’s in a relationship with the child’s mother.

