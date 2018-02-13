Study: Chocolate can be good for your health

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(KRON/CNN) — Here’s some good news the day before Valentine’s Day.

Turns out chocolate is good for you!

One study says a little as a quarter of an ounce of chocolate a day may keep the heart doctor away–dark chocolate that is.

The German Institute of Human Nutrition says it could lower the risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke.

As reported on Dine and Dish with Vicki Liviakis, another study says chocolate can help improve a person’s mood.

It is also a good antioxidant and helps with inflammation–but remember, moderation is key.

More on chocolate’s benefits: http://www.good4utah.com/news/health/benefits-of-dark-chocolate-on-your-heart/206376610

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES