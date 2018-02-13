MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(KRON) — The hottest ticket in town is 30,000 feet up.

A new anti-gravity attraction is taking off in the Bay Area, letting people feel weightlessness just like what astronauts in space experience.

KRON4’s Technology Reporter Gabe Slate explains how it works, how you can get aboard, and how a local tech company has been using it to innovate a new product.

LINKS –

ZERO-G FLIGHTS –

https://www.gozerog.com/

HP ENVY ISS SPACE PRINTER –

https://goo.gl/U5E9cg

https://goo.gl/Gvwawy

UPCOMING FLIGHTS –

March 03, 2018<https://www.gozerog.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=reservations.welcome&theid=3DF3E0B0-D122-F0C5-A79243F73D709980>

April 14, 2018<https://www.gozerog.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=reservations.welcome&theid=B7AB4755-E4FD-53A4-613828DF453FF0FD>

June 16, 2018<https://www.gozerog.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=reservations.welcome&theid=B7F490B6-CF0D-A984-5D841CD9941DB59C>

September 15, 2018<https://www.gozerog.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=reservations.welcome&theid=C6E7118A-FD9D-3295-7E5E109611B869CB>

October 27, 2018<https://www.gozerog.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=reservations.welcome&theid=C71BE66D-C788-E91D-CF28DEAD26E866EB><https://www.gozerog.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=reservations.welcome&theid=C71BE66D-C788-E91D-CF28DEAD26E866EB>

How ANTI – GRAVITY Works-

Aboard our specially modified Boeing 727, G-FORCE ONE, weightlessness is achieved by doing aerobatic maneuvers known as parabolas. Specially trained pilots perform these aerobatic maneuvers which are not simulated in any way. ZERO-G’s passengers experience true weightlessness.

Before starting a parabola, G-FORCE ONE flies level to the horizon at an altitude of 24,000 feet. The pilots then begin to pull up, gradually increasing the angle of the aircraft to about 45° to the horizon reaching an altitude of 32,000 feet. During this pull-up, passengers will feel the pull of 1.8 Gs. Next, the plane is “pushed over” to create the zero gravity segment of the parabola. For the next 20-30 seconds, everything in the plane is weightless. Next, a gentle pull-out is started which allows the flyers to stabilize on the aircraft floor. This maneuver is repeated 15 times, each taking about ten miles of airspace to perform.

