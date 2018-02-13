Teen brutally stabbed, left for dead near Livermore identified

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Alameda County Sheriff’s Office have identified 19-year-old Lizette Andrea Cuesta as the victim of Monday’s deadly stabbing.

The suspects arrested for the murder of Lizette Cuesta are identified as 19 year old Daniel Gross and 25 year old Melissa Leonardo, both are from Modesto and police say the two are boyfriend and girlfriend.

Cuesta was stabbed multiple times and dumped on a rural road near Livermore, according to authorities.

A motorist who found Cuesta says he prayed with her and kept her awake and talking until help arrived.

Richard Loadholt say the woman was fighting for her life when he and a friend found her Monday soaked in blood and dragging herself on the side of a road in Livermore.

Alameda County officials say Cuesta told investigators who hurt her shortly before dying at a hospital.

Officials later arrested a man and a woman in Modesto in her killing. They have not say what led to the attack or identified the victim and the 19-year-old suspects.

However investigators believe Cuesta was killed with malice aforethought, dumped from a vehicle and left for dead. She crawled on her stomach 100 yards or more before being found.

The victim of the Tesla Road Homicide is identified as: Lizette Andrea Cuesta, Age 19, from Tracy, CA. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QO4ECqcf0Z — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 13, 2018

