VIDEO: Woman sues Ulta, claiming it sold used makeup as new

CHICAGO (KRON/CNN) — A lawsuit claims beauty product chain Ulta repackaged returned cosmetics and put them back on the shelf, selling them to unsuspecting customers.

“It is widespread knowledge that this practice has been occurring throughout all stores for years,” attorney Tom Zimmerman said.

Zimmermann represents an Illinois woman who works in the beauty industry and became suspicious about some of the products purchased from Ulta.

He says the complaint filed last week in Cook County Circuit Court cites claims by former employees of Ulta that the corporation has a limit on how many returned items can be thrown away.

“The managers will take the used products out of the damaged bin, and if they look good enough to resell, they’ll put them back on the shelves and resell them, so that they don’t exceed their quota,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says these products purchased from the Ulta store on North Michigan Avenue seemed to be previously used eyeshadow missing a brush and face cleansers already opened.

He says the danger comes in pathogens that can remain on products for weeks.

“There was E. coli and Klebsiella bacteria, which is commonly found in your intestine, and it’s expelled with your fecal matter,” Zimmerman said.

A spokesperson for Bolingbrook-based Ulta responded by saying, “our policy does not allow the resale of used products. We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend against the allegations. The health and safety of Ulta beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us.”

Another lawsuit was also filed last month by a California woman who claims the same thing.

