1 shot, killed during struggle with Vallejo police officer

VALLEJO (KRON)–The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Tuesday evening.
According to the police department, around 7:40 p.m. an officer tried to stop someone in the area of Marin Street and Florida Street.
Police say the suspect took off running, and the officer chased after the suspect.
A violent struggle between the two ensued and investigators say the officer discharged his gun in self-defense, striking the suspect.
Medical personnel arrived at the scene and the suspect was pronounced dead.
As part of standard procedure, the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.
