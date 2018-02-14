Berkeley becomes sanctuary city for recreational marijuana

In this Jan. 1, 2018 photo, marijuana plants are for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner)


BERKELEY (KRON)–Berkeley City Council members passed a resolution Tuesday night declaring the city a sanctuary for recreational marijuana.

The measure was proposed by the city’s Mayor Jesse Arreguín. The move could possibly be the first of its kind in the country.

Under the new resolution no Berkeley department, agency, commission, officer or employee “shall use any city funds or resources to assist in the enforcement of federal drug laws related to cannabis.”

The city will also oppose attempts by the US Drug Enforcement Administration to close cannabis businesses.

California voters approved a proposition in 2016 that allows the use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older, which went into effect Jan. 1.

