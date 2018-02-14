Fire at San Carlos shopping center forces evacuations at dialysis center

Published:

SAN CARLOS (KRON)–Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in San Carlos this morning that has forced a nearby Dialysis Center to evacuate.

According to fire officials, flames erupted around 2:40 a.m. at sporting goods store on Industrial Road.

No information yet available on what caused the fire or any injuries.

 

